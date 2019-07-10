Falcon Edge Capital LP Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $1.54 Million; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Lowered Holding

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 15.43M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 58,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 3.35M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was made by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.23M were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers reported 2,960 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 4,016 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 48,140 shares. Primecap Mngmt Communications Ca has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 39,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cibc World accumulated 51,510 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 79,415 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.17% or 133,933 shares. Bailard Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Conning has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 2,114 shares. Essex Invest Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 11,500 were reported by Clal Ent Holdg Ltd. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,169 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Com holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,573 shares. Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Proshare Lc holds 4.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5.80 million shares. Legacy Private holds 54,678 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3.86% or 248,742 shares. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca, California-based fund reported 37.86M shares. Valicenti Advisory Services owns 39,062 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Securities Gp Limited Liability owns 1,800 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi owns 29,499 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 79.25M shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 34,231 shares. 526,854 were accumulated by Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp. Moreno Evelyn V owns 103,964 shares. Confluence Invest Limited Company reported 1.16 million shares.

