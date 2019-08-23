Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Trimmed Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $474,000; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shares Declined, Riverpark Capital Management Upped Holding by $2.11 Million

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $204.56. About 1.11M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $148.24. About 9.22 million shares traded or 27.67% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 411.78 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on salesforce.com (CRM) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Salesforce (CRM) call put ratio 2.7 calls to 1 put with focus on August weekly 148 and September 145 calls into EPS and outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 163,454 are owned by Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested in 72,422 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Legal General Gp Inc Pcl holds 0.38% or 4.21 million shares. Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 5.18% or 626,761 shares. Stoneridge Prtn Llc stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amarillo Bank invested 0.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 15,432 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.02% or 467 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Light Street Mngmt Lc reported 1.99% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Bluestein R H & Commerce has 1.91% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 44,840 are held by Sit Assoc Incorporated. Oak Ridge Invests owns 76,648 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto -6% on sales exec departure – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Amazon, Activision Blizzard and Jack Henry & Associates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.