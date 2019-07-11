Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Raised Its Position in Uranium Energy (UEC) by $365,600 as Shares Rose; Cohen Lawrence B Increases Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 71,083 shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 14.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 8,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,688 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 680,361 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $40,787 activity. 10,500 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares with value of $14,070 were bought by Adnani Amir.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 68,328 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co has 6.32M shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,717 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). D L Carlson Invest Gp has 18,000 shares. Prudential Fin has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 19,733 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 65,225 shares. 11,981 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prns. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). D E Shaw & Comm Inc has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Hartford Fin Management Inc holds 8,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3.78M are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd.

More notable recent Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 10-Q URANIUM ENERGY CORP For: Apr 30 – StreetInsider.com” on June 11, 2018, also Investingnews.com with their article: “VRIC 2019, Day 1: Notes from the Floor – Investing News Network” published on January 20, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Exploiting December tax-loss selling – MarketWatch” on December 01, 2011. More interesting news about Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Uranium Energy Corp Completes Securities Exchange with the Pacific Road Funds – PRNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Uranium Energy Receives Crucial License for Texas Project – Investing News Network” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Management Inc has 100,649 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Lc reported 0.23% stake. Pennsylvania-based Covington Invest Inc has invested 0.9% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cap Advsr Limited Limited Liability owns 410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.2% or 42,609 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 1.71% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 123,690 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Adage Grp Limited Company has 0.54% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sit Investment Associate Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 292,650 shares. 6,820 are owned by Castleark Ltd. Utd Fire Grp holds 8,000 shares. Moreover, Old Dominion has 1.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 60,579 shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated reported 736,354 shares. 800 were reported by Seabridge Advisors Lc. 798,037 are owned by Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,766 shares to 10,776 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX) by 12,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,075 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BlueFletch CEO: ‘I knew I needed to take advantage of this opportunity’ (Video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Millennial Research Firm Says Young Consumers Still Love LaCroix – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.