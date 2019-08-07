Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Shares Rose; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Upped Conagra Brands (CAG) Position by $893,727

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 41.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 33,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 111,932 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 78,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 1.44M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $133.84. About 13.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19,610 shares to 11,111 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,447 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Management holds 32,504 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie reported 800 shares. Kings Point Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 2,050 shares. Monetary Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,527 shares. Moreover, Argent has 0.07% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Profund Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,801 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg invested in 1.87M shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 49,381 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Oakbrook Investments Llc owns 47,992 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt invested in 31,167 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 227,100 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Sit Invest Assoc Inc invested in 0.29% or 331,025 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation holds 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 78,429 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.