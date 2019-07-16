Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Shares Rose; Cs Mckee LP Increased Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake by $5.60 Million; Share Value Declined

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 47,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 125,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 1.20 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdings owns 328,946 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 32,327 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 3,400 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 787,502 shares in its portfolio. Brown Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 187,096 shares. Com Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Advent International Ma holds 598,866 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Veritable LP owns 3,687 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 12,685 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.12% or 50,835 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested in 6,109 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Street Corp has 4.95M shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 169,297 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig reported 183,981 shares stake. Alesco Advsr Lc holds 10,503 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv has invested 6.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wharton Business Gp Lc holds 38,898 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Agf Investments holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 412,281 shares. Private Mngmt Group Inc reported 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seatown Pte Limited holds 3.23% or 232,700 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Incorporated has 1.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Heartland Consultants owns 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,412 shares. Essex Management Communication Lc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,818 shares. Asset Management Grp holds 0.14% or 3,266 shares in its portfolio. Virtu holds 56,730 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Foundry Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone Advisors invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Cap LP stated it has 254,611 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

