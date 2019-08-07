Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $474,000 as Stock Declined; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Jackson Square Partners Has Decreased Position by $9.58 Million as Market Value Rose

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.64. About 6.98M shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 399,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 19.68M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476.40 million, down from 20.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 2.35 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 High-Flying, Overvalued Stocks in Danger of Crashing – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” published on July 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cloud Computing Could Be a Major Investing Theme Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $80.37M for 393.44 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.