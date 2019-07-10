Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Lifted Uranium Energy (UEC) Position by $365,600; Stock Value Rose; Banc Of California (BANC) Holder Price Michael F Increased Holding by $487,500 as Valuation Declined

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 2.24 million shares traded or 101.48% up from the average. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 14.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project

Price Michael F increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 255,444 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 25.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $40,787 activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider MELBYE SCOTT bought $12,687.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 827,300 shares. Falcon Edge LP owns 1.32M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 95,869 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). 165,098 are owned by First Republic Management. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 0% or 15,000 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability stated it has 91,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank holds 24,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mathes has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). 21,841 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Company. Geode Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1.99M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 6.32M shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 200 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares to 265,700 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Llc holds 29,138 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 17,447 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 105,587 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Fmr Limited Com stated it has 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Salzhauer Michael has 117,176 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Lp has 0.02% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Illinois-based Skyline Asset Lp has invested 1.09% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Prudential Public Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 1.11M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 15,900 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 23,743 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 139,668 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio.