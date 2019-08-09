Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Cut Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $474,000 as Stock Price Declined; Blume Capital Management Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Cut by $873,240

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $143.59. About 3.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 5.12 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Report Discusses US-China Trade Spat; Qualcomm, Broadcom; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Its Case to Lawmakers in Qualcomm Bid–Update; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom insists it won’t slash Qualcomm’s spending on 5G; 25/04/2018 – CORRECTED: Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 29/05/2018 – Fudzilla: Qualcomm meeting with China’s antitrust regulators; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,814 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company. Dumont And Blake Advsr Lc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 103,739 are held by Stephens Ar. Holderness Investments Com has 7,732 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The California-based Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Vision Cap Mngmt has 12,054 shares. Field And Main Commercial Bank accumulated 558 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nbt Bankshares N A holds 0.49% or 46,980 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com reported 11,204 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Com reported 33,672 shares. Hilltop Hldgs holds 0.05% or 4,461 shares in its portfolio. Old Republic reported 877,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund holds 0.3% or 24,063 shares in its portfolio. Dodge Cox reported 4,500 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares to 50,229 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 47,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Inc holds 0.3% or 454,209 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0.57% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Zweig has 2.76% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 156,788 shares. Tiger Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.29M shares. Wespac Limited Liability invested in 3,507 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated owns 12,522 shares. L S Advisors Inc owns 25,323 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rothschild Investment Corp Il has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 75,176 shares. Sit Investment Associate stated it has 44,840 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited reported 10,200 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 412 shares stake. Provise Mngmt Group holds 6,935 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 156,982 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $79.99 million for 398.86 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.