Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Boosted Position in Red Hat (RHT); Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Continues to Hold Holding in Home Depot Ord (HD)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 2.80M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Llc reported 23,462 shares stake. 27,349 were accumulated by Bath Savings Tru Com. Baxter Bros Inc holds 13,712 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Moon Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 1,865 shares. 2,349 are owned by Milestone Inc. Montecito Bancorp And Trust accumulated 0.23% or 3,913 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt owns 8,348 shares. Alps has 24,656 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 247,741 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.91% or 27,373 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Vestor Ltd Liability has 1.79% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Acropolis Investment Management Lc has 7,818 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,906 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Com reported 20,833 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

