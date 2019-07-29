Falcon Edge Capital LP Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Valuation Rose; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Price Rose, Affinity Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 35,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,322 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 107,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 2.42M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Tyson CTO Brings Silicon Valley to Northwest Arkansas; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.28M for 13.77 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 128,495 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Zevenbergen Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Caprock Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 3,062 shares. First Personal Fincl Services invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Natl Pension Serv reported 343,355 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 64,544 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 18,300 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 455,506 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 4,368 shares. 7,694 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.18% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Bokf Na holds 87,532 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 20,272 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 19,745 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Management Corp La reported 30,998 shares. 125,652 are owned by Girard Partners. First Merchants Corp holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,294 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs holds 4.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 224,592 shares. Steadfast Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2.67 million shares. Karpas Strategies Lc reported 24,283 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,590 shares. Hutchinson Ca, California-based fund reported 82,515 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc reported 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten Inc holds 51,669 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 125,380 shares. 52,618 are held by Broderick Brian C. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has 594,525 shares. 89,496 were reported by Marietta Invest Lc. Maverick Cap stated it has 5.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

