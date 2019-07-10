Falcon Edge Capital LP Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Shares Rose; Nwi Management LP Has Increased Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake by $15.00 Million; Valuation Declined

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 19.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.35 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 4.05M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 09/04/2018 – Travel Agent Mag: MGM Resorts May Be Looking to Buy Wynn Resorts; 15/05/2018 – MGM Resorts had already been planning for the day the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sports betting, according CEO Jim Murren; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International 1Q Profit Up 8.3%; 13/03/2018 – Tracinda Corporation Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts Intl. to 4.8%

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “New Jersey Beats Nevada for the Sports Betting Crown in May – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM Growth Properties: Best Among Gaming REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Growth Properties Increases Quarterly Dividend To An Annualized Rate Of $1.87 Per Share – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 37,500 shares to 322,500 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.69 million shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Hollencrest Mgmt accumulated 50,510 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 1,537 shares. Caxton Assocs LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Parkside Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 529 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.51% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 180,781 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gp Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 622,300 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 7,171 shares. Ellington Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 136,198 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Beach Point Management LP reported 814,892 shares or 5.17% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 600 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Morgan Stanley reported 1.96M shares. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 0% or 36,544 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Acquires Red Hat for $34B, Boosts Hybrid Cloud Platform – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Video Game Roundup: E3 Update, MSFT Unveils Project Scarlett – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.