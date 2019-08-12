Falcon Edge Capital LP Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.54 Million; Hemenway Trust Company Decreased Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Market Value Declined

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.86. About 6.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 115,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 5.45M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Alibaba, Cisco, Nvidia, Walmart and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCE, Vonage, CACI International, Cisco Systems and Ciena – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 15,613 shares to 124,628 shares, valued at $17.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 30,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ltd accumulated 53,215 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Shufro Rose Lc stated it has 2.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Court Place Advsrs Lc holds 3.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 139,547 shares. California-based Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 1.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mount Vernon Assoc Md holds 3.83% or 46,490 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Com has invested 2.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jennison Limited Company has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.18M shares. Finemark Comml Bank & Tru owns 442,183 shares. Logan Capital reported 340,002 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Independent owns 22,400 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Limited Liability accumulated 37,137 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 8.20 million are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton reported 4,986 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Birinyi Associates holds 6,323 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 75,749 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.28 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.2% or 526,854 shares. Inr Advisory Ltd owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71 shares. Ajo LP invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Global Ltd reported 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bankshares has invested 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38.53 million shares. Harbour Ltd owns 76,163 shares. Moreover, Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 0.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parsec Mngmt invested 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). City Hldg holds 56,346 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garde Cap owns 1.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,427 shares. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kcm Advsr Ltd invested 2.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Palestra Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).