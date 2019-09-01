Falcon Edge Capital LP Continues to Hold Position in Red Hat (RHT); Palladium Partners Has Boosted Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holding by $353,457

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 9,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 377,209 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08 million, up from 368,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 21/05/2018 – UK likely to clear way for Comcast to bid for Sky; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Management holds 22,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 196 shares. Havens Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 13.28% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Tt Intll has 1.34% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 69,600 shares. Hills State Bank & owns 17,297 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability holds 8.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 605,396 shares. Oz Mngmt Lp accumulated 857,916 shares. Enterprise Financial owns 1,024 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd owns 760,339 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Swedbank holds 344,458 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital LP stated it has 21,200 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 0.14% or 3,417 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0.04% or 181,397 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP holds 1,466 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 337 shares to 26,397 shares, valued at $31.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy Com by 4,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,296 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Vl (VLUE).