Falcon Edge Capital LP Boosted Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Price Rose While Viking Global Investors LP Trimmed Position by $169.49 Million

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 68.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 2.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.72M, down from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott & Selber owns 29,822 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Ativo Capital Ltd Llc invested in 8,064 shares. 115 were accumulated by Jnba Finance. Greenleaf holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,982 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,760 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 7,800 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 5.23 million shares stake. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 11,047 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co holds 5.02 million shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.08% or 17,190 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cumberland Limited reported 8,115 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0.36% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rowland And Com Investment Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 150,511 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 54,700 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.10 million for 14.96 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. $19,663 worth of stock was bought by Snyder Barbara R on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30. $2.94 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Barbagallo John A.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 130,417 shares to 654,224 shares, valued at $111.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

