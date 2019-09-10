Fairview Capital Investment Management Upped Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $2.05 Million as Shares Declined; Kames Capital Plc Stake in Exact Sciences (EXAS) Has Cut by $11.58 Million

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 134,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 534,199 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.27M, down from 668,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $105.48. About 1.76M shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 14,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 342,846 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93M, up from 328,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $129.15. About 3.92 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,539 shares to 132,078 shares, valued at $75.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial reported 11,019 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 213,061 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 189,464 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 2.30 million shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested in 0.01% or 125,621 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 71 shares. Ameriprise has 4.29M shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% stake. 683,182 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 4.53% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Putnam Lc invested in 52,122 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 50,734 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Forecast 10% Gains Ahead For IWF – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exact Sciences Is An Attractive Cancer Diagnostics Pick – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EXAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town & Country Natl Bank Dba First Bankers Trust holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,816 shares. First Dallas Securities has invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Charter invested in 175,461 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.06% or 174,406 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 0.13% or 9,274 shares. 20,743 were accumulated by First United Comml Bank Tru. Vision Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Community Svcs Gru accumulated 27,759 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Connecticut-based Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny owns 199,614 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 842,154 shares stake. Franklin Street Advsr Nc stated it has 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Co reported 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,246 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (VWO) by 12,450 shares to 499,036 shares, valued at $21.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 93,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 786,311 shares, and cut its stake in Formula One Cl A.