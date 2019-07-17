Fairview Capital Investment Management Trimmed Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Stake; Whirlpool (WHR) SI Increased By 2%

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) had an increase of 2% in short interest. WHR’s SI was 3.84 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2% from 3.76M shares previously. With 744,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)’s short sellers to cover WHR’s short positions. The SI to Whirlpool Corporation’s float is 6.05%. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $150.05. About 689,930 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) stake by 10.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 93,925 shares as Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP)’s stock rose 0.61%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 786,311 shares with $32.97M value, down from 880,236 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners Lp now has $21.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 97,423 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 34.97% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EPS 67c; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Rev $1.59B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $1,593 MLN VS $891 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy Partners declares $0.60 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cheniere: The Difference Between CQP And LNG – Takeover Candidates? – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Little growth seen at Cheniere Energy Partners, RBC says in downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Energy hikes production guidance, issues FID for Sabine Pass Train 6 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 15,970 shares to 474,476 valued at $42.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmrg Dvsfd Retn Emrg stake by 17,975 shares and now owns 58,780 shares. Siriusxm was raised too.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CQP’s profit will be $280.73 million for 18.90 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Whirlpool had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Thursday, June 6 to “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Raymond James downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Wednesday, January 30 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Friday, May 10.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.50 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 50.61 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold Whirlpool Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Raymond James Serv Advsr owns 12,026 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has 3,101 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Lc reported 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested in 0% or 10,800 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 1% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 2,720 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. 19,892 are owned by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 129,598 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Coastline Company stated it has 8,835 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 52,368 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 128 shares.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Whirlpool Completes Sale of Embraco Business Unit to Nidec Corporation – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Whirlpool Stock Surged 24% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Corporation To Announce Second-Quarter Results On July 22 And Hold Conference Call On July 23 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity. $379,921 worth of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) was sold by JOHNSTON MICHAEL F.