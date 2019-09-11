Fairview Capital Investment Management Stake in Cintas (CTAS) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Cut Its Stake by $1.29 Million as Stock Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 7,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 49,468 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, down from 57,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 15.46M shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm, Stroz Friedberg, “to conduct a comprehensive; 19/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Facebook’s head of security Alex Stamos ‘leaving company in row over fake news; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLAYS POSITIVE ROLE IN ELECTIONS, HELPING LEADERS CONNECT WITH VOTERS-ZUCKERBERG; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data-leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 26/03/2018 – BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices; 10/04/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET; 04/04/2018 – Tinder’s dating app briefly broke after Facebook announced new privacy rules; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Rush Compares Zuckerberg to J. Edgar Hoover; 21/03/2018 – Latitude CIO Lait Favors Alphabet Over Facebook (Video)

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 49,357 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 51,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $248.97. About 975,927 shares traded or 74.03% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $217.35M for 29.09 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% or 1,102 shares. 2,767 are held by Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Kanawha Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 16,169 were reported by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.93% stake. Ftb Advsrs owns 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 50 shares. Old State Bank In accumulated 0.18% or 17,139 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). First Tru Limited Partnership reported 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Punch & Assocs Investment Mngmt invested in 27,256 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 6,500 shares. Daiwa Gru stated it has 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). First Bank has 31,267 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership has 0.28% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Duncker Streett & Inc reported 1,600 shares.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Cintas (CTAS) Down 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: Cintas Corporation (CTAS) – Nasdaq” published on October 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investing in Cintas (CTAS) Right Now Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of April 18th Options Trading For Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Cintas (CTAS) Maintain Beat Streak in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,723 shares to 342,846 shares, valued at $47.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Blmbrg Brcly Inv Gr (FLRN) by 16,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp Bond Etf (SCPB).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3,061 shares to 5,210 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.