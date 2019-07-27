Fairview Capital Investment Management Raised Sysco (SYY) Holding by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Its Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $3.01 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 153.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 107,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 177,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.66M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 19,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 798,233 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.29M, up from 779,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.42M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp Cl A by 131,474 shares to 54,990 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,357 shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. The insider CHARLTON ROBERT S sold 22,321 shares worth $1.47 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings.

