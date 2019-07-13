Fairview Capital Investment Management Raised By $1.44 Million Its Northern Trust (NTRS) Holding; Adams Resources & Energy (AE)’s Sentiment Is 0.9

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) stake by 3.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc acquired 15,970 shares as Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)’s stock rose 2.48%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 474,476 shares with $42.90M value, up from 458,506 last quarter. Northern Trust Corp now has $19.88 billion valuation. It closed at $91.34 lastly. It is down 13.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 08/03/2018 – Northern Trust CEO Michael G. O’Grady 2017 Total Pay $5.3M; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate; 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession; 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Northern Trust; 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58, EST. $1.41; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 14/05/2018 – Northern Trust Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 21

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 19 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 21 cut down and sold stakes in Adams Resources & Energy Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.62 million shares, up from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Adams Resources & Energy Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Among 6 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Northern Trust had 12 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $9500 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $9100 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 15.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Powershares Global Etf Sovereign Debt stake by 68,225 shares to 203,258 valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Electr For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) stake by 242,172 shares and now owns 13,350 shares. Ishares Tr High Yield Corp (HYG) was reduced too.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. for 5,342 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 85,765 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 30,091 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,669 shares.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing of crude oil, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, and exploration and production of gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $137.55 million. The Company’s Marketing segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other clients primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. It has a 20.5 P/E ratio. This segment operates 156 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 120 pipeline inventory locations.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $27,320 activity.