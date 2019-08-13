Fairview Capital Investment Management Position in Northern Trust (NTRS) Has Boosted by $1.44 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Armstrong Shaw Associates Trimmed Stake by $2.63 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 474,476 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.90M, up from 458,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.67. About 386,601 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens New York Wealth Management Team; 19/03/2018 – NTRS, PWC ENHANCEMENT ALLOWS LIFECYCLE AUDIT VIA BLOCKCHAIN; 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 14/05/2018 – Northern Trust Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 21; 13/04/2018 – Northern Trust Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $287.41. About 543,192 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 39,657 shares to 432,112 shares, valued at $42.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Min Volatility (EFAV) by 14,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,150 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0.54% or 29,963 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 8.61M shares. Bonness Enterp has 0.75% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 12,700 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.02% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 2,825 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated State Bank has 27,997 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sageworth Trust accumulated 355 shares or 0% of the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel has 3.11% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 113,782 shares. Grp Inc One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 900 shares. 45,128 are held by Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 52,362 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.06% stake. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 140,605 shares. Rockland Trust holds 0.03% or 2,860 shares.

