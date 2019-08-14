Fairview Capital Investment Management Maintains Position in Northern Trust (NTRS); Walthausen & Company Holds Position in Ncr Corp. (NCR)

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Ncr Corp. (NCR) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 53,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 281,323 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 228,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Ncr Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 702,195 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti to Step Down Upon Naming of New CEO; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN, CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 13/03/2018 – NCR’S ANDREA LEDFORD NAMED TO METRO ATLANTA CHAMBER INNOVATION & ENTREPRENEURSHIP ADVISORY BOARD; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REDUCED NCR, MX, CLS, BW IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – The ‘India Pharma Week’ Moves to Delhi-NCR in 2018; 13/03/2018 – NCR’s Andrea Ledford Named to Metro Atlanta Chamber Innovation & Entrepreneurship Advisory Board; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – NCR Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 8 Days

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 474,476 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.90M, up from 458,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 883,843 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens New York Wealth Management Team; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust: 1Q Net Interest Income $384.0M; 13/03/2018 – Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management and Advisory Services to The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in School Specialty Inc by 116,529 shares to 142,572 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,223 shares, and cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp Cl A by 131,474 shares to 54,990 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formula One Cl A by 65,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Global Etf Sovereign Debt.

