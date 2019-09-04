Fairview Capital Investment Management Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Sentiment Is 1.24

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc acquired 14,723 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 342,846 shares with $47.93M value, up from 328,123 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $338.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.13. About 2.83 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 386 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 312 reduced and sold positions in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 187.74 million shares, down from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Air Products & Chemicals Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 18 to 26 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 271 Increased: 279 New Position: 107.

The stock increased 0.69% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $227.12. About 268,512 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) has risen 41.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.79 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Freshford Capital Management Llc holds 10.42% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for 284,822 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity Co owns 15,000 shares or 9.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Claar Advisors Llc has 9.19% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Ohio-based Csu Producer Resources Inc. has invested 7.51% in the stock. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 146,883 shares.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.05 billion. The firm produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for clients in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing. It has a 29.39 P/E ratio. It also creates and makes equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products’ CFO Scott Crocco to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 10 – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.94% above currents $128.13 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 27. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc invested in 1.34% or 306,800 shares. Chickasaw Cap Lc accumulated 28,986 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Limited has invested 1.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beech Hill Advsrs Inc has 0.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,525 shares. Independent Investors Inc accumulated 83,785 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc owns 5,200 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Excalibur Mngmt owns 37,896 shares for 5% of their portfolio. Pggm Invests reported 1.87M shares. Fairfax Hldgs Ltd Can holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 146,800 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 800 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.35% or 6,876 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Lc reported 678,383 shares stake. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,006 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ohio-based Hendley & has invested 3.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Ishares Barclays Tips Bond Fund (TIP) stake by 14,292 shares to 65,075 valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) stake by 15,500 shares and now owns 662,990 shares. Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was reduced too.