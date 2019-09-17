Fairview Capital Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $24.93 Million as Stock Rose; Sfe Investment Counsel Upped Its Thor Inds (THO) Stake by $1.03 Million; Share Price Declined

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 30.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 17,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,602 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 58,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 188,154 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 366,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 2.40M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.03M, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 1.18M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 42,147 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,133 shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 75 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.03% stake. First Interstate National Bank has 0.1% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Freestone Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 21,790 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 82,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking stated it has 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 136,575 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 110,045 shares. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 10,448 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nomura Asset Company accumulated 35,000 shares. Stifel Corp accumulated 60,681 shares.

More news for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were recently published by: Bizjournals.com, which released: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 04, 2019 is yet another important article.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications by 1,314 shares to 3,674 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc by 912,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Series C (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “THOR Industries Announces National Forest Foundation Multi-Year Partnership – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “THOR Industries And KOA Care Camps Recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month And Enter 4TH Year Of Partnership – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,296 shares to 49,428 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 14,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,041 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).