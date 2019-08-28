Fairview Capital Investment Management Increases Stake in Sysco (SYY); Alphaone Investment Services Has Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 19,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 798,233 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.29 million, up from 779,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 2.83 million shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 21,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 13.63M shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.76B; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formula One Cl C by 372,168 shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $95.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 39,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,112 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 96,375 shares. Smith Salley accumulated 0.06% or 5,492 shares. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,324 shares. King Luther Cap holds 0.02% or 34,738 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Trust accumulated 35,734 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management stated it has 0.17% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,749 shares. Security Tru Comm accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 2.19 million shares or 0% of the stock. Benedict holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 62,934 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv owns 94,831 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited invested in 0.01% or 21,171 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 848,305 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co, Washington-based fund reported 10.88M shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm invested in 2.68% or 218,312 shares. Jnba Financial stated it has 12,795 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Atria Invs Limited invested in 43,961 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Paragon Assocs & Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture accumulated 1.91% or 20,000 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Llc reported 550 shares stake. Bragg Fincl Advsrs accumulated 63,055 shares. Berkshire Hathaway, a Nebraska-based fund reported 59.51 million shares. 787,865 were reported by Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk). Acropolis Investment Mngmt Llc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company reported 120,519 shares. Birmingham Capital Management Incorporated Al stated it has 0.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 4.50M shares. Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 445,429 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. 471,541 are held by Seizert Cap Llc.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 75,046 shares to 76,696 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.88 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

