Fairview Capital Investment Management Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); C-V Starr & Co Trust Lifted Stake in Williams Ord (WMB) as Valuation Rose

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.71. About 4.41M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 14,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 342,846 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93 million, up from 328,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 5.66 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9,000 shares to 51,071 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,990 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Global Etf Sovereign Debt.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility at low end of range – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morphic Holding IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings.

