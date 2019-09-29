Fairview Capital Investment Management Increases Holding in Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA); Gentex Com (GNTX) Market Value Rose While Reinhart Partners Has Boosted Its Position

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp Com (GNTX) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 35,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 211,604 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21M, up from 175,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 739,500 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 31,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.25 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 797,291 shares traded or 29.70% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/03/2018 – Targeting Growth, Three LPL Affiliates Merge — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zebra Cap Limited has 0.42% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 32,681 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Us Financial Bank De has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 116,577 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Natixis invested in 0.05% or 235,703 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 292,256 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Amer Research & owns 2,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 155,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scharf Invests Lc stated it has 19,865 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 98,960 are held by Castleark Management Ltd Co. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Laurion Mgmt LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Highstreet Asset reported 149 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since June 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2,824 activity. Shares for $314 were bought by Boehm Neil.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentex to Sponsor the 2019 Michigan International Auto Show – GlobeNewswire” on January 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gentex Appoints Brian Walker to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 6,170 shares to 265,820 shares, valued at $18.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 17,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,180 shares to 426,932 shares, valued at $47.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blmbrg Brcly Inv Gr (FLRN) by 39,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,590 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).