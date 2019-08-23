Fairview Capital Investment Management Holds Position in Fluor (FLR); Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Stock Price Rose While American National Bank Trimmed Its Position by $377,936

American National Bank decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 72.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 4,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 1,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147,000, down from 6,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 4.81M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 268.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 615,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 844,255 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, up from 228,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 2.43M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Vipers (VTI) by 2,115 shares to 24,402 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Trust Commodities Select by 9,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,640 shares, and cut its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 176,810 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 35,402 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 207,850 shares. Private Asset Inc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,960 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 37,187 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 9,289 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 1.18 million shares. Adage Cap Prtn Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4.21 million shares. The Georgia-based Gw Henssler & Limited has invested 0.03% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 7.45M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 244,224 are owned by Harvey Investment Limited Liability Co. Northstar Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 150,999 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 12,491 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Beacon Group, a Texas-based fund reported 11,318 shares. Ruggie Capital Group reported 603 shares stake. Naples Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 5,551 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.27 million shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Llc invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Sei Invs Communication has 0.28% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.03 million shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.49% or 26,418 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 16,090 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) invested in 20,553 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 27,424 shares. Cumberland Ltd has invested 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 37,318 shares to 220,502 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Activebeta Em Mkts Equity Etf Gldmn Sach Actvbeta Emrg Mkt Eqy by 90,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP).