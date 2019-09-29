Fairview Capital Investment Management Holding in Teleflex (TFX) Has Lowered by $743,426 as Shares Rose; As Total System Services (TSS) Stock Rose, Holder Oakbrook Investments Lowered by $1.16 Million Its Stake

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Total System Services (TSS) by 50.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 9,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 9,025 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 18,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Total System Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 517.28% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The hedge fund held 167,111 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.34 million, down from 169,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $335.62. About 210,690 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 84,575 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $50.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solarwinds Corp. by 2.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. TFX’s profit will be $127.61M for 30.40 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,278 activity.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1,350 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc. (NYSE:WEX).