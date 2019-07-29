Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Upped Position in United Parcel Service (UPS); As Anthem (Call) (ANTM) Valuation Declined, Capstone Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 18,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 365,552 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.85M, up from 347,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.53M shares traded or 155.26% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) by 105.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 400,000 shares to 11.60M shares, valued at $15.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,300 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 34,821 shares. Capital Invest Counsel Inc holds 40,809 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. 504,847 are held by Btim Corporation. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Llc holds 9,241 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Laurion Cap Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 3,763 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,360 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,989 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 6,859 are owned by Coatue Management Ltd Liability Co. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tradewinds Cap Ltd Co holds 14,983 shares. First Fin In has 0.6% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,235 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 30,429 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0.01% or 2,950 shares in its portfolio.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 35,424 shares to 83,749 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp Cl A by 131,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,990 shares, and cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of stock was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.