Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Upped Its Northern Trust (NTRS) Holding; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Cut Its Quanta Services (PWR) Position

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) stake by 3.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc acquired 15,970 shares as Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 474,476 shares with $42.90 million value, up from 458,506 last quarter. Northern Trust Corp now has $18.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.02. About 371,108 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 11/05/2018 – Officer Thomas Gifts 274 Of Northern Trust Corp; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 22/05/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST NAMES DAVID I. KIM HEAD OF SALES ASIA-PACIFIC; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST AUM $1.17T; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) stake by 65.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 276,559 shares as Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)’s stock declined 7.40%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 143,319 shares with $5.41 million value, down from 419,878 last quarter. Quanta Services Inc. now has $4.80B valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 530,616 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER

Among 3 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services has $4800 highest and $41 lowest target. $45.33’s average target is 36.82% above currents $33.13 stock price. Quanta Services had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) rating on Friday, February 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $46 target. FBR Capital maintained Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) rating on Monday, March 11. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $47 target. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA) stake by 140,175 shares to 14.31M valued at $584.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC) stake by 64,340 shares and now owns 154,316 shares. Nomad Foods Ltd. was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Northern Trust has $13100 highest and $9100 lowest target. $105.80’s average target is 21.58% above currents $87.02 stock price. Northern Trust had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $9500 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $9100 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. Wells Fargo maintained Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Deutsche Bank. Buckingham Research upgraded Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) rating on Thursday, March 14. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9 with “Hold”.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) stake by 11,462 shares to 72,911 valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Barclays Tips Bond Fund (TIP) stake by 14,292 shares and now owns 65,075 shares. Electr For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) was reduced too.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Northern Trust (NTRS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northern Trust declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for Northern Trust’s (NTRS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: WFC, APH, NTRS, SJM, UGI – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KBE, NYCB, FHN, NTRS: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.