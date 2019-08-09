Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Upped Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake; Last Week ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ICF International had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $82 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Monday, March 4. The stock of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. See ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) latest ratings:

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Blackstone Group Lp (BX) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc acquired 143,875 shares as Blackstone Group Lp (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 3.90 million shares with $136.22 million value, up from 3.75M last quarter. Blackstone Group Lp now has $59.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 5.94 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 14/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment after 11 years; 04/04/2018 – BX, PIF OF SAUDI ARABIA EXECUTE MOU ON INVESTMENT VEHICLE; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Is Checking Out of Hilton Worldwide After 11 Years; 06/03/2018 – HELICAL PLC HLCL.L – HELICAL PLC ANNOUNCES THAT IS HAS EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO SELL MAGNUS PORTFOLIO OF 20 LOGISTICS ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND M7 REAL ESTATE FOR £150M; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone to sell remaining stake in Hilton; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion; 07/05/2018 – U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Group will buy commercial real estate manager Gramercy Property Trust; 23/04/2018 – Blackstone Asks Spain’s Market Regulator to Approve Bid for Hispania

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm researches, collects, and analyses critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; provides assessment and advisory services on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges; and designs, develops, and manages plans, frameworks, programs, and tools that are principal to its clientsÂ’ business performance. It has a 24.42 P/E ratio. It also identifies, defines, and implements technology systems and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies designed to match its clientsÂ’ business context; and informs and engages its clientsÂ’ constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and enterprise training and communications programs.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 87,151 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Ishares Us Etf Trust Commodities Select stake by 9,490 shares to 40,640 valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) stake by 35,424 shares and now owns 83,749 shares. Americold Realty Trust was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Blackstone Group had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.