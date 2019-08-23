Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Upped Fluor (FLR) Holding; As Lhc Group (LHCG) Market Value Rose, Chase Investment Counsel Lifted by $524,700 Its Stake

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 268.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 615,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 844,255 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, up from 228,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 360,092 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 89.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 10,105 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 5,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 21,803 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,255 shares to 44,506 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,126 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

