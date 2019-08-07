Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Teleflex (TFX) Position as Stock Rose; Whitnell & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $469,832

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.39. About 2.07 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 17,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The hedge fund held 169,357 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.17 million, down from 186,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $358.17. About 112,055 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Teleflex Wins New Zealand Innovation Award for UroLift System for Patients with Enlarged Prostate – GlobeNewswire" on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) CEO Liam Kelly on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Teleflex Announces Publication of a Large Real-World Study Confirming Results from Controlled Clinical Studies of the UroLift® System – GlobeNewswire" published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 22,262 shares to 22,505 shares, valued at $26.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 18,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40M for 30.35 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.