Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Raised Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Position; Manchester Capital Management Upped Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 12.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manchester Capital Management Llc acquired 3,973 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Manchester Capital Management Llc holds 34,671 shares with $2.80 million value, up from 30,698 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $323.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) stake by 16.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc acquired 64,800 shares as Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 467,944 shares with $28.37 million value, up from 403,144 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners now has $14.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 285,303 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $79 target. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100 target. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $84 target. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86.5 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale.

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,653 shares to 32,141 valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 385,660 shares and now owns 22,000 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania holds 1,515 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability stated it has 16,116 shares. Lincluden Management Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,007 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 14,490 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.5% or 398,259 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 31,414 shares. Texas Bancorporation Tx invested in 0.73% or 4,964 shares. Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cna Financial stated it has 14,998 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il has invested 1.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.18% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Lc stated it has 1.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jmg Finance Grp Limited invested in 0.03% or 3,415 shares. The California-based West Coast Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 1.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 49,567 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 5,244 shares. Samson Capital Ltd holds 14.31% or 196,564 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,666 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by First In. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Notis accumulated 16,175 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 134,173 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability Company reported 1.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Botty Invsts Ltd Llc has 14,506 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 4.20 million shares stake. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Washington Trust Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 1,557 shares. The Florida-based Naples Advisors Lc has invested 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 67,807 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Gp Llp has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Among 6 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 9 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, January 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg on Tuesday, March 26.

