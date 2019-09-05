Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $2.06 Million as Stock Rose; Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Share Value Declined While Mendon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 18,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 365,552 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.85 million, up from 347,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 2.78M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 7.94M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – Morgan Creek Acquires Full Tilt Capital for Blockchain Push; 13/04/2018 – Morgan Maintains Lead on Day Two of FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 27/04/2018 – PE Hub: Chhajer joins Morgan Stanley to focus on fintech; 11/05/2018 – Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Speaks With Bloomberg TV: LIVE; 13/03/2018 – SEGRO PLC SGRO.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 610P; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC CASA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 05/04/2018 – Cricket-Morgan hopes ball-tampering bans will restore cricket’s image

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.70 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank7 Corp by 288,793 shares to 318,532 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 124,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 35,424 shares to 83,749 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,990 shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

