Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Raised Fluor (FLR) Position by $22.15 Million; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Iberiabank Has Cut Its Holding

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 268.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 615,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 844,255 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, up from 228,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.91. About 2.06M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 29,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 35,316 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 64,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.53. About 855,388 shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,637 shares to 125,968 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 5,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Comm Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 124,087 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has 24,662 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 51,797 shares. Palladium Partners Limited reported 0.15% stake. Cambridge Commerce stated it has 18,125 shares. 3,000 are held by Gofen And Glossberg Limited Com Il. Amp Cap Limited accumulated 37,689 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 9,750 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd accumulated 9,895 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 114,637 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 176,981 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 114,667 shares. The Michigan-based Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 1.49% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Axa has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 99,751 shares.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 16.08 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 49,380 shares to 40,369 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 34,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Global Etf Sovereign Debt.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.