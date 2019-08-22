Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) as Share Value Rose; Mycelx Technologies (MUR) Holder Willis Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 143,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 3.90M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.22M, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 448,496 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS 15% TO 20% OF BX FUNDRAISING IS FROM INDIVIDUALS; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone’s epic swap trade intrudes on friendly lunch with Blankfein- Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL GETS COURT APPROVAL FOR PURCHASE BY BLACKSTONE; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic Net Income $792M; 23/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN KOHLBERG; NO TERMS; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for May. 16; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable EPS 41c; 08/03/2018 – SAUDI PIF CEO SAYS SEES GREAT POTENTIAL IN BLACKSTONE JV

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Mycelx Technologies Corp (MUR) by 93.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 157,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 10,360 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 167,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mycelx Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 89,899 shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulse Seismic Inc (NYSE:PPL) by 1.05 million shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:FLR) by 301,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE:KMB).

