Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by $2.57 Million; Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Increased Its Position

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 40,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 508,693 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.56M, up from 467,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.51 million shares traded or 85.13% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 161,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 8,098 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf by 19,205 shares to 184,053 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blmbrg Brcly Inv Gr (FLRN) by 39,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,590 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Capital Management accumulated 41,000 shares. First Corporation In accumulated 1,000 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 6,590 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 19,832 shares. Conning stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Murphy Capital Inc has 0.26% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Town Country State Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 13,640 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,386 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0% or 185 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 19,235 shares. Texas-based Adams Asset Advsrs Llc has invested 0.52% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 71,380 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 35,485 shares. Smithfield has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Eagle Ridge Investment accumulated 11,851 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dawson Geophysical Co New (TGE) by 182,843 shares to 177,057 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 8,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,935 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Pinnacle Holding holds 0% or 175,516 shares. Virginia-based Ejf Cap Llc has invested 1.29% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Punch And Associates Investment Management stated it has 0.22% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 922 shares. Jcsd Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 207,144 shares. Moreover, Stieven Capital Limited Partnership has 0.8% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 12,149 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Gendell Jeffrey L holds 36,845 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Banc Funds Lc holds 88,889 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). First Manhattan stated it has 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Cutter & Communications Brokerage Inc stated it has 11,400 shares.