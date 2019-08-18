Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) as Share Value Rose; Weatherly Asset Management Maintains Stake in Intuit (INTU)

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 183.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,992 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, up from 1,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 895,010 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 36.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 863,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.03 million, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 805,408 shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkt (VWOB) by 32,300 shares to 121,790 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siriusxm by 9,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust 0 (SHYG).

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $134.17M for 10.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 4,212 shares. 106,606 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Ellington Management Gru Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,900 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 71,140 shares. Greenleaf accumulated 4,258 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Com stated it has 132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 16,963 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 17,013 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 571,971 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 586,628 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc reported 4,600 shares stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 4,154 shares. Smith Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.27% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 118,450 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) LP owns 35,800 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 9,046 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr owns 366 shares. Cullinan Assoc invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Colony Gp Ltd Llc has 93,213 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 2,505 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cleararc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Prudential Public Limited Co reported 4,215 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 4,891 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs holds 32,152 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 975 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 20.16M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Bragg Advsrs owns 0.04% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,070 shares. Caxton Associates LP accumulated 1,463 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 1,083 shares.

