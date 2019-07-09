Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Cut Its Teleflex (TFX) Holding by $5.17 Million; Wagner Bowman Management Upped Its Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by $333,000 as Shares Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.21. About 135,110 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 17,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 169,357 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.17M, down from 186,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $332.73. About 149,106 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability has 1,712 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Captrust Financial Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,135 shares. Moreover, Df Dent Inc has 1.56% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 260,179 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp has 1.58 million shares. Andra Ap stated it has 13,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department reported 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Eqis Incorporated holds 1,212 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc accumulated 993 shares or 0% of the stock. Tekla Cap Limited Liability Company owns 6,379 shares. Natixis LP has invested 0.06% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.35% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 2,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Min. Volatility Etf (USMV) by 8,525 shares to 19,075 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH).

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teleflex launches worldwide recall of breathing tubes – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Teleflex Analyst Sees ‘Sustainable Growth Profile’ In Medical Device Manufacturer – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teleflex Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 4.86% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.47 per share. TFX’s profit will be $120.78M for 32.12 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.63% EPS growth.

