Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Cut Cintas (CTAS) Stake by $464,802 as Share Value Rose; Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Holding Has Upped by Reik & Co

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 49,357 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 51,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $263.42. About 239,018 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 75,269 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc holds 2,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 6,884 shares. 16,305 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 935 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 549,935 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) or 5,551 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 106,206 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 22,530 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 4,362 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp reported 355,297 shares. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 2.16 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 61,224 shares. First Advsr LP holds 0% or 49,149 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 25,991 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 195 are held by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Eventide Asset Lc owns 111,000 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Atria Ltd Liability Company has 2,659 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 66,367 are held by Braun Stacey Assocs. Cambridge Inv Rech has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 1,430 were accumulated by Argent. Aperio Group Inc Ltd reported 41,574 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bb&T Limited Liability accumulated 8,965 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited has 0.32% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,610 shares. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Company Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 120,770 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Morgan Stanley has 199,807 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0% or 1,390 shares.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 615,415 shares to 844,255 shares, valued at $31.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Ultra Short Income by 22,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 30.77 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

