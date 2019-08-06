Fairview Capital Investment Management Cut Stake in Cintas (CTAS) by $464,802; Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Declined While Dillon & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 49,357 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 51,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $256.88. About 274,501 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 180.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 7,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,383 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $187.04. About 754,921 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 30.01 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Min. Volatility Etf (USMV) by 8,525 shares to 19,075 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Div Rtn Int by 69,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,120 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,215 shares to 50,192 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.