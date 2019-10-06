Fairview Capital Investment Management Cut Its Stake in Liberty Global Series C (LBTYK) by $476,632; Park Avenue Securities Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Position by $337,452

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Series C (LBTYK) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 18,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 52,122 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 70,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Series C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 2.39M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, up from 14,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 11,077 shares to 33,582 shares, valued at $36.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 366,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Lab Co Of Amer Hldg (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kingfisher Capital Llc holds 905 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 105,200 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Old Natl Commercial Bank In has 0.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). C Worldwide Gp Hldgs A S holds 0.02% or 6,633 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Sanders Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 5.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mcrae Capital Management accumulated 1,600 shares. 3,753 were reported by South Texas Money Ltd. First Tru stated it has 37,519 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0.36% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 52,556 shares. Illinois-based Pentwater Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,540 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 382 shares. Jensen Invest Mgmt has 5.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Charles Schwab Incorporated has 0.66% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4.44M shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $894.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 34,970 shares to 280,701 shares, valued at $33.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A by 23,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.

