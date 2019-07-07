Fairview Capital Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP); Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.22 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 467,944 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37M, up from 403,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 317,997 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,754 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98 million, down from 52,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 3.21M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares to 23,689 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc by 189,600 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $76.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp Cl A by 131,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,990 shares, and cut its stake in Formula One Cl C.