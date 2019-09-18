Fairview Capital Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Northern Trust (NTRS); Bridges Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $1.08 Million

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 13,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 92,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74M, down from 105,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 2.22M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 6,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 480,811 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.27M, up from 474,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.35. About 596,809 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 24/05/2018 – Northern Trust Offers GIPS® Compliant Reporting to Asset Owners; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Northern Trust; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE ON FTE BASIS WAS $ 1,484.7 MLN VS $ 1,293.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Northern Trust Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Net $381.6M

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Northern Trust (NTRS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Northern Trust Releases Ninth Corporate Social Responsibility Report â€“ Press Releases – CSRwire.com” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Northern Trust (NTRS) is Worth Betting on Now – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80M for 13.80 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.