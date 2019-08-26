Fairview Capital Investment Management Boosted Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Declined; Disney (DIS) Stake Lifted by Broderick Brian C

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 14,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 342,846 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93M, up from 328,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 205.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 17,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,684 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 8,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (VWO) by 12,450 shares to 499,036 shares, valued at $21.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,990 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp Cl A.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Company owns 43,358 shares. Cap Ca holds 0.03% or 1,643 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 1.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 4.89M shares or 1.73% of the stock. Reaves W H And Com Inc invested in 3,650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Excalibur Mgmt has 5% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 34,664 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Independent Franchise Ltd Liability Partnership invested 12.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Df Dent holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 105,673 shares. Edgemoor Advsr holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,871 shares. Everence Capital Management owns 65,181 shares. Ariel Invests Limited reported 1.55% stake. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 11,635 shares. 184,943 are held by Corda Invest Lc. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

