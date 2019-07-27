Fairpointe Capital Upped Its Owens Corning (OC) Position by $3.21 Million; Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $2.15 Million

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning (OC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 68,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.60 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.37 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 40,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,974 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 73,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 90,335 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Natixis has 0.12% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 1.31M shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Boston Prns owns 7.59 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has 53,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 261,560 shares. Element Capital Ltd owns 7,480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust And Tru invested in 0% or 45 shares. Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Tci Wealth reported 35 shares. 16,788 were reported by Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). United Services Automobile Association holds 0.06% or 505,520 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) by 177,230 shares to 794,310 shares, valued at $64.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner (NYSE:BWA) by 468,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,580 shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73 million. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,970 shares to 61,965 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP reported 5,836 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hemenway Trust Lc holds 147,101 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 11,183 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 45,357 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 115,912 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.22% or 252,338 shares in its portfolio. 52,109 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 313,311 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Neumann Capital Mgmt Llc reported 43,833 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kiltearn Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.71% or 1.77M shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,653 shares. Endurant Capital LP has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.22 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.