Fairpointe Capital Upped Bunge LTD (BG) Holding by $6.89 Million; Pembroke Management LTD Cut Stake in National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) by $331,200 as Market Value Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd. (BG) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 129,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.52 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 624,488 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 130,444 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Bunge’s (NYSE:BG) Share Price Down By 38%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million. 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. 20,000 shares valued at $1.05 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 105,692 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 0% or 67,375 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Perella Weinberg Cap Mngmt LP holds 31,719 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Reilly Lc reported 400 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Credit Agricole S A owns 700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 62,877 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 651,900 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp, Nebraska-based fund reported 188,415 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 8,178 were accumulated by M&T State Bank. Indexiq Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 13,313 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 714,855 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) by 38,535 shares to 826,119 shares, valued at $70.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna by 1.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.32M shares, and cut its stake in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT).

More notable recent National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of National General Holdings Corp. Investors (NGHC) – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against National General Holdings Corp. â€“ NGHC – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “National General Holdings Corp. Reports 2018 Results Nasdaq:NGHC – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS EGBN, KPTI, LB, NGHC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National General Holdings Corp. to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 48,650 shares to 354,688 shares, valued at $10.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 42,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Analysts await National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NGHC’s profit will be $76.57M for 8.69 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by National General Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.49% EPS growth.