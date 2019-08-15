Fairpointe Capital Trimmed Position in Unisys (UIS) by $1.94 Million; Clearbridge Investments Increased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding by $8.34 Million

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 176,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.58 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 327,501 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Rev $708.4M; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 16.09 BLN YEN (+16.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.80 BLN YEN (+10.6 %); 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 parent results; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – ESTIMATED VALUE OF CONTRACT IS UP TO AU$44 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transportation Security Administration Selects Unisys to Secure, Operate, Maintain and Protect Screening Equipment in U.S. Airp

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 102787.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 126,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 126,552 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87B market cap company. It closed at $76.79 lastly. It is down 16.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “InterXion Holding N.V. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Sees Indications of Hyperscale Recovery (EQIX) (INXN) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 1.15 million shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $67.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 1.33M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,593 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Death of tech exec spurs Unisys to launch cybersecurity research fund – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Unisys Corp (UIS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/31 (ENPH) (LSCC) (AAPL) Higher; (TTOO) (TWOU) (ACRS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air India Cargo to Use Unisys Digisticsâ„¢ to Create a Connected Cargo Ecosystem – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.