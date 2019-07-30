Fairpointe Capital Trimmed By $10.75 Million Its Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Position; Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD. (CHT) Shorts Increased By 13.42%

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) stake by 18.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 370,667 shares as Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)’s stock declined 11.86%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 1.67M shares with $49.90 million value, down from 2.04M last quarter. Cooper Tire & Rubber now has $1.33B valuation. The stock decreased 3.83% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 807,107 shares traded or 149.63% up from the average. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has risen 16.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 11/05/2018 – CTB: 5-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10% TO 14%; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Target of 14%-16% Return on Invested Capital; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – JONES WILL REMAIN IN HER CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects to Generate Full-Yr Unit Volume Growth on Consolidated Basis Vs. 2017; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Enhancing Focus on Fast-Growing Premium Product Lines; 30/03/2018 Cooper Tire Encourages Drivers to Spring into Savings with Its Take the Money and Ride® Promotion; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Profit Falls Amid Difficult Industry Conditions; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Financial Plans Include Mid-Term Growth in Volume, Operating Profit; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Announces Planned Retirement Of CFO

Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:CHT) had an increase of 13.42% in short interest. CHT’s SI was 583,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.42% from 514,800 shares previously. With 72,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:CHT)’s short sellers to cover CHT’s short positions. The SI to Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD.’s float is 0.13%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 37,126 shares traded. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 2.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 12/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Feb Rev NT$17.95B Vs NT$17.77B; 04/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 1Q Net Profit NT$8.73B Vs NT$9.59B; 13/03/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF NT$4.796/SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Apr Rev NT$17.31B Vs NT$18.55B; 13/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MAY APPLY FOR TAIWAN ONLINE-BANK LICENSE: EDN; 06/03/2018 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Feb Rev NT$2.05B; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES FALL 3.05% Y/Y :2412 TT; 26/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom, PChome to start TWD 400 million venture fund to invest in startups, sources say; 25/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Up 4.9%; Volume Doubles; 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s March Subscriber Numbers (Table)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Strs Ohio invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Blackrock stated it has 7.49 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York accumulated 5,465 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated reported 22 shares. Hbk LP stated it has 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 137,405 shares. Buckhead Cap has 16,805 shares. 11,752 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Numerixs Invest Techs Inc holds 3,400 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 5,809 shares. Voya Inv Lc has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Mutual Of America Capital Management owns 1,431 shares. Amp Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 8,300 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Cars.Com stake by 227,212 shares to 3.67 million valued at $83.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lions Gate Entertainment Cl A stake by 446,839 shares and now owns 3.27 million shares. Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) was raised too.

More notable recent Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cooper Tire & Rubber Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Cooper Tire & Rubber Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CTB) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Chunghwa Telecom Announces Management Changes – PRNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chunghwa Telecom Is A Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 of the Best Emerging Markets Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chunghwa Telecom: Wireless Growth May Not Resume Until 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chunghwa Telecom’s Outlook In 2019 Is Negative – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.